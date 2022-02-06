Temperatures starting to increase

SUNDAY: Clear skies for the evening and very cold with temperatures falling into the 20s. Another night where skies stay clear with temperatures staying very cold. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chills starting in the 20s and falling into the teens after midnight.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine early in the morning and very cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Some clouds throughout the day. Low pressure will pass to the east of us as a system brings rain and potentially a few snow showers south and east of the area. We stay dry. Chilly for the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Some clouds for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. A dry cold front passes overnight. Clear skies by the overnight and very cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start and temperatures rising into the 30s. Keeping plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a few clouds and remaining chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy at times, especially in the afternoon. More clearing and very cold for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Clear skies for the evening as wind subsides. Temperatures cold during the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Clear skies will remain throughout the night as temperatures turn very cold. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds for the afternoon but plenty more sunshine. A very pleasant day. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds pick up again, especially for the afternoon. Keeping some clouds around overnight as another dry cold front passes and cold with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds continue for the afternoon with temperatures remaining chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clearing out again for the overnight and turning very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for much of the day and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Keeping some clouds overnight and turning cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day with plenty of clouds and temperatures rising into the 40s. More clouds for the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A nice start to next weekend. Keeping some clouds overnight and turning cold with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

