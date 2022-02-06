Advertisement

UVA doctor offers new way to predict lung diseases

UVA Health
UVA Health(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research by a team of international doctors led by Dr. John Kim may offer a new way to detect and monitor progressive lung diseases.

The research found that immune cells could be used to predict disease. This includes idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which 30 to 40 thousand Americans are diagnosed with each year.

“The incidence of interstitial lung disease has actually been growing exponentially these last 20 years and I think it’s really relevant to the public health because again, it’s one of the most common reasons why people undergo transplantation,” said Kim.

Kim says further research may look at immune cells and the role they play with COVID.

