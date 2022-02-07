Advertisement

10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were...
Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment.(Source: USCGSoutheast/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”

Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
On Thursday morning a fire decimated Rask Florist in downtown Staunton and caused heavy smoke...
Longtime Staunton businesses look to pick up pieces after fire
Crews from five different fire companies attended an overnight fire on Purple Cow Rd.
VSP identify mother, young son killed in Augusta Co. fire

Latest News

Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier to take over Spirit Airlines
FILE - Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek poses for a photo in Stockholm, Sweden on June 18,...
Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Joe Rogan not ‘the answer’
Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
Community Spotlight: Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
Birthdays and Anniversaries 2/7/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 2/7/2022
Community Spotlight: Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
Community Spotlight: Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach