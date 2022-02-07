Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juveniles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway juveniles who were both last seen after midnight February 7, 2022.

Tyler Thompson Campbell, 16, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6′4″ and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Dustin Ray Simmons, 15, has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5′10″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

Both juveniles left their Middlebrook home, and their whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information about these runaways, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

