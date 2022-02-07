Bridgewater community comes together for prayer vigil

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater community members came together Sunday evening, to pray, sing and mourn alongside one another, honoring the lives of fallen Bridgewater College officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson. The vigil, held at the Turner Ashby High School gymnasium, provided some comfort to a community that is grieving the loss of the two heroes.

“It was a great healing experience, great to see all the support, all the people, the love and kindness of everyone here with their prayers and thoughts, and it was a good time to heal and just reflect on their lives,” said Chief Phillip Read of the Bridgewater Police Department.

“It was overwhelming the amount of support we’ve had from everybody and coming out and being able to see the first gathering of people, it’s definitely amazing how many people we have rallying behind us,” said Courtney Painter, John Painter’s daughter.

The vigil was hosted by Crosslink Community Church at Turner Ashby High School. The church says it’s proud to be part of a united and resilient community.

“Many people are hurting and struggling and asking for prayer so we thought you know the best way to do this is lets go to the community instead of just staying inside of our walls lets go to the community where Bridgewater is and open the doors and just bring people together for the purpose of praying together and encouraging one another,” said Matthew Kirkland, the lead pastor at Crosslink Community Church.

Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read was one of several people who spoke at the vigil. “It was a privilege to talk on behalf of the law enforcement community so I was able to really be able to just speak about how law enforcement views this type of tragedy, it was special to me,” he said.

Other notable speakers included commonwealth’s attorney Marsha Garst, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline, and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears.

“These families never got a chance to say goodbye and its only fitting that I come and I also represent the governor to show the families that we care and we understand their sorrows,” said Lt. Governor Winsome Sears.

Sears says it was great to see people coming together in the face of tragedy. “It just shows that people care, that people hurt together, you know the bible says that you’re supposed to mourn with those who mourn and comfort them, share each other’s burdens and that’s what the communities are trying to do,” said Sears.

For the officer’s loved ones, the night provided a little light in what has been a dark week.

“It makes things, I’m not gonna say easier but you can have somebody to lean on when times get tough and when you have a community like this it’s just great, we’re lucky we live where we live,” said Jacob Painter, John Painter’s nephew.

