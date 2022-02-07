Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them information to help them find a missing teen. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen on November 19th. She just turned 17 years old last week.

“She left that morning, went to school, she had a backpack full of school supplies and nothing else. She rode the bus and apparently seems to have left with another student and has not been seen by any adults responsible for her since,” said Kevin Paluszak, Charleigh’s father.

Kevin Paluszak said police think Charleigh may have been staying with different people in Charlottesville and Staunton over the past few months, but that there have not been any reports of direct contact with Charleigh.

“Based on police reports there have been individuals who have known and actually seen her, but again, it’s been third-hand stories not direct. We’ve not seen any evidence of her health, safety and well-being, mental, emotional or physical since she left,” said Paluszak.

The Paluszak family of five moved to Waynesboro from King George, Virginia back in August. Charleigh was attending Waynesboro High School.

“Being new to the area, being new with the network of friends that she was creating, we don’t have a baseline of where she would go. We spent our time as a family doing things together and up until this point it’s always been a unified front,” said Paluszak.

Charleigh’s father described her as a kind and caring person who believes the best in everyone and wants to help others. The family was stunned by her disappearance.

“She’s a good hearted soul. She had just started a job a month before this. The day that she left she said she was excited that she’d picked up some extra shifts and was looking forward to making money. She was enjoying her job and things were going well and she’s not been seen since,” he said.

Paluszak said he did notice a change in his daughter in the weeks just before she went missing.

“About two weeks before this incident, she went out with some friends and came back and was a different personality for that two week period and then she went to school that day and left,” he said. “I can’t speak to what happened that evening. I don’t know, but I know that her demeanor and her emotional state had changed during that time and since then we’ve had no contact.”

Kevin Paluszak said he and the rest of his family just want Charleigh back home safe.

“Cup we love you and come home, its been major holidays. It’s been major birthdays, it’s been almost three months, we miss and love you, we wish you were here,” he said.

The family urges anyone who knows anything about where Charleigh might be to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at at (540) 942-6675.

