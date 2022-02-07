Advertisement

Grottoes holds a memorial walk for fallen officers

Grottoes community comes together to honor the lives of Bridgewater College officers who were killed in the line of duty last week.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Grottoes held a memorial walk Sunday in honor of Officers J.J Jefferson and John Painter, the two Bridgewater Police killed last week during a campus shooting.

However, this walk wasn’t something that had been in the works since the shooting happened. It was actually planned overnight.

“I just saw someone in Florida running a 1K,” Delores Thompson, Grottoes community member said. “And I’m thinking ... we should be doing something as a community together ‘cause that’s how we’re gonna heal and one thing led to another and thank God for Facebook.”

Thompson was the event planner for the walk but insisted if it weren’t for the whole community jumping on the idea and the police department willing to shut down the streets so people could walk safely, it would’ve stayed an idea and never been executed the way it was.

The town of Grottoes showed out in numbers to honor their own, officer Painter and his best friend officer Jefferson.

“I was very pleased,” Thompson said. “For a cold afternoon, for the turnout that we had, for the love and support that they showed for not only our town but for our community because we truly have lost one of our best.”

People brought flowers, balloons, American and thin blue line flags to leave on the hood of a Grottoes police car as a memorial.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Crews from five different fire companies attended an overnight fire on Purple Cow Rd.
VSP identify mother, young son killed in Augusta Co. fire
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
Scanner reports suggest the crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one passenger...
Crash causing backups on I-81 in Augusta County
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
Waynesboro PD still searching for missing girl

Latest News

The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
Savannah Marshall
Women in Sports: Savannah Marshall
Savannah Marshall
Women in Sports: Savannah Marshall
Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday