Grottoes holds a memorial walk for fallen officers

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Grottoes held a memorial walk Sunday in honor of Officers J.J Jefferson and John Painter, the two Bridgewater Police killed last week during a campus shooting.

However, this walk wasn’t something that had been in the works since the shooting happened. It was actually planned overnight.

“I just saw someone in Florida running a 1K,” Delores Thompson, Grottoes community member said. “And I’m thinking ... we should be doing something as a community together ‘cause that’s how we’re gonna heal and one thing led to another and thank God for Facebook.”

Thompson was the event planner for the walk but insisted if it weren’t for the whole community jumping on the idea and the police department willing to shut down the streets so people could walk safely, it would’ve stayed an idea and never been executed the way it was.

The town of Grottoes showed out in numbers to honor their own, officer Painter and his best friend officer Jefferson.

“I was very pleased,” Thompson said. “For a cold afternoon, for the turnout that we had, for the love and support that they showed for not only our town but for our community because we truly have lost one of our best.”

People brought flowers, balloons, American and thin blue line flags to leave on the hood of a Grottoes police car as a memorial.

