H.S. Basketball: TJ’s Top 10 - February 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck ranks the best Virginia high school basketball teams in the WHSV coverage area.

TJ’s Top 10 - February 7

Boys Basketball

1. East Rockingham (16-4 Overall)

Last Week: No. 1 - Defeated Mountain View, 80-51. Defeated Page County, 89-61. Defeated Rappahannock County, 59-51

2. Spotswood (11-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 3 - Defeated Rockbridge County, 92-40

3. Eastern Mennonite (9-7 Overall)

Last Week: No. 2 - Lost to Wakefield, 57-33. Defeated Covenant, 53-52. Lost to Miller School via forfeit

4. Wilson Memorial (13-4 Overall)

Last Week: No. 4 - Defeated Buffalo Gap, 88-72. Lost to Fort Defiance, 57-45. Defeated Waynesboro, 68-38

5. Buffalo Gap (14-3 Overall)

Last Week: No. 5 - Lost to Wilson Memorial, 88-72. Defeated Stuarts Draft, 60-57. Defeated Waynesboro, 64-35

6. Central (14-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 6 - Defeated Madison County, 61-42. Lost to Madison County, 49-41. Defeated Luray, 74-42

7. Turner Ashby (11-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 8 - Defeated Rockbridge County, 68-41. Defeated Harrisonburg, 71-54. Defeated Rockbridge County, 74-35

8. Broadway (11-7 Overall)

Last Week: No. 7 - Defeated Harrisonburg, 58-54

9. Fort Defiance (8-8 Overall)

Last Week: Not Ranked - Defeated Stuarts Draft, 55-51. Defeated Harrisonburg, 45-31. Defeated Wilson Memorial, 57-45

10. Staunton (7-9 Overall)

Last Week: No. 10 - Defeated Riverheads, 39-31

Girls Basketball

1. Luray (16-2 Overall)

Last Week: No. 1 - Defeated Clarke County, 57-34. Defeated Central, 64-35. Defeated East Rockingham, TBA

2. Fort Defiance (13-3 Overall)

Last Week: No. 2 - Defeated Stuarts Draft, 75-23. Lost to Harrisonburg, 73-69. Defeated Wilson Memorial, 74-55

3. Spotswood (10-7 Overall)

Last Week: No. 3 - Defeated Rockbridge County, 68-27. Lost to Carroll County, 56-31

4. Harrisonburg (11-8 Overall)

Last Week: No. 7 - Defeated Turner Ashby, 50-37. Defeated Fort Defiance, 73-69. Defeated Broadway, 60-51

5. Turner Ashby (12-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 4 - Defeated Rockbridge County, 65-34. Lost to Harrisonburg, 50-37. Defeated Staunton, 48-41. Defeated Rockbridge County, 66-11

6. Wilson Memorial (11-7 Overall)

Last Week: No. 5 - Defeated Buffalo Gap, 55-44. Lost to Fort Defiance, 74-55. Defeated Waynesboro, 60-47

7. Strasburg (14-5 Overall)

Last Week: No. 6 - Defeated East Rockingham, 58-39. Defeated Mountain View, 42-32. Lost to Madison County, 50-46

8. Central (13-8 Overall)

Last Week: No. 9 - Lost to Madison County, 58-48. Defeated Madison County, 41-33. Defeated East Rockingham, 59-38. Lost to Luray, 64-35.

9. Riverheads (9-7 Overall)

Last Week: No. 10 - Lost to Staunton, 53-41. Defeated Stuarts Draft, 32-28

10. Buffalo Gap (11-8 Overall)

Last Week: Not ranked - Lost to Wilson Memorial, 55-44. Defeated Stuarts Draft, 47-46. Defeated Waynesboro, 59-34

NOTE: These rankings include only teams from Virginia in the WHSV coverage area. Rankings will be released early each week until postseason play begins.

