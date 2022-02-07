JMU Parking impacted by this week’s service for fallen officers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A funeral service for officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, who both died in the line of duty, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.

JMU anticipates a large crowd, which will significantly impact parking on campus. The Ballard Parking Deck, adjacent to the AUBC, will be reserved the morning of February 9 until the service is underway.

If you typically park in the Ballard Deck on Wednesdays, please consider one of the following alternate parking and transportation options:

Convocation Center parking lots. Shuttle service will be provided from the Convocation Center to the transit hub at Festival from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on February 9.



R1 Lot, the resident lot located next to the Village on Duke Drive, with pedestrian access to East Campus by Carrier Drive.



Other campus parking lots, with shuttle service to East Campus through the Inner Campus Shuttle.





HDPT bus transit from off-campus apartment complexes and bus stops, free to students (visit hdpt.com for bus routes and times).

JMU appreciates everyone’s understanding as leaders continue to support the local communities and honor these fallen officers.

Contact Parking and Transit Services at parkingservices@jmu.edu or 540-568-3300 if you have any questions.

