JMU women's basketball overcomes William & Mary

JMU women's basketball
JMU women's basketball(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Tribe 64-58.

The Dukes improve to 11-10 overall and 7-3 in conference play. Junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with a career-high 32 points. Teammate Jaylin Carodine added 14 points and Jamia Hazell had eight. Sophomore Annalicia Goodman led the Dukes with nine rebounds.

The Dukes exploded for 21 points in the third quarter. They were more aggressive in driving to the basket. They scored nine more fast break points and hit 10 more free throws than the Tribe. James Madison had three more steals than William & Mary.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday as they face Towson at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

