One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday

Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One man has died as a result of a house fire in Harrisonburg Sunday.

Fire Chief Matthew Tobia tells WHSV crews were called to the 400 block of East Gay Street Sunday evening just before 4 p.m.

The initial 911 call came in saying a neighbor’s house appeared to be on fire with smoke coming from the home, and there were reports that someone may have been inside.

Firefighters were able to quickly get inside the home and found a man.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said two people live in the home, but only one was home at the time of the fire. The house is a complete loss.

Chief Tobia said several firefighters also sustained minor injuries while putting out the blaze. They are all expected to be OK.

The cause is under investigation.

Chief Tobia said he was unsure if there were working smoke alarms in the house during the time of the fire, but said “we’re extraordinarily saddened by this loss. We will be following up within the community over the course of the next several days to reinforce the critical importance of functioning smoke alarms.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

