Advertisement

Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting

Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.(Middle River Regional Jail | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was shot Friday night inside the Baja Bean in Staunton.

Police say two men, described as friends, were tussling when a gun was discharged and one of the men was shot in the groin.

The victim was taken to Augusta Health, then transferred to UVA.

Authorities have arrested and charged 37-year-old Michael Carlin with reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a handgun in public under the influence and unlawfully throwing a missile in an occupied building.

Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
On Thursday morning a fire decimated Rask Florist in downtown Staunton and caused heavy smoke...
Longtime Staunton businesses look to pick up pieces after fire

Latest News

Youngkin campaign criticized for Twitter spat with teenager
Tyler (left) and Dustin (right) were last seen midnight February 7.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juveniles
JMU women's basketball
JMU women’s basketball overcomes William & Mary
Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
Community Spotlight: Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach