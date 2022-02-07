Advertisement

This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Looking for a gig for Super Bowl Sunday?

This one is offering a pretty significant payday.

“The Game Day” is an online entertainment network that focuses on sports betting. It’s looking for someone to watch the game and detail everything that takes place, from the game itself, to the halftime show, to the commercials.

The “Super Bowl analyst” could earn up to $2,022 by answering questions throughout the game. Each correct answer pays around $135.

Applicants must be 21 years old and a U.S. citizen. Applications must be submitted on “The Game Day” website by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. The chosen candidate will be contacted by email Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
On Thursday morning a fire decimated Rask Florist in downtown Staunton and caused heavy smoke...
Longtime Staunton businesses look to pick up pieces after fire

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden said Monday that “it would be wise” for Americans to leave Ukraine...
Biden: ‘It would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine amid Russian military threat
Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
Police: 1 killed in shooting at Washington state Fred Meyer
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend...
Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold
Voters wait outside the Lee Hill polling location on Election Day in Spotsylvania, Va., Nov. 3,...
US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’