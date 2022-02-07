Advertisement

Timberville man celebrates 60 years of work at Rocking R

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

If you have been to Rocking R Hardware in Harrisonburg, you’ve probably seen him around. 82-year-old Mr. Donald Lee, or as everyone calls him “Pee Wee”, is celebrating 60 years of work.

“Our customers are great, I mean a lot of them are farmers, a lot of ladies come in here after products. We’ve got the reputation of being able to help people,” said Pee Wee.

For the past 60 years, Pee Wee has been working around the valley at different milling and hardware facilities.

“I started in 1962 February the 5th at Timberville. It’s been a good road all the way,” said Pee Wee.

For the past few years, Pee Wee has run the registers, worked the floor and helped the receiving line in the back.

Pee Wee calls his coworkers his family and the love for them trly shows.

“It’s family around here. You know we kid, and cut up and then sometimes we get serious, but it’s a good working environment,” said Pee Wee.

Pee Wee has battled cancer for the past 20 years and lost his wife a few years ago, but despite all that, he plans to keep working.

“I’m not going to retire now. I’m going to keep working,” said Pee Wee.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
On Thursday morning a fire decimated Rask Florist in downtown Staunton and caused heavy smoke...
Longtime Staunton businesses look to pick up pieces after fire
Crews from five different fire companies attended an overnight fire on Purple Cow Rd.
VSP identify mother, young son killed in Augusta Co. fire

Latest News

Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
Community Spotlight: Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
Birthdays and Anniversaries 2/7/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 2/7/2022
Community Spotlight: Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
Community Spotlight: Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
Dayside Weather Forecast 2/7/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 2/7/2022