Venus reaches peak illumination this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - The first full week of February is upon us. No major events up in the sky this week, but there are a few things to see.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 15 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, February 14th, we’ll have 10 hours and 45 minutes of daylight and 13 hours and 15 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 7:14 am to 7:07 am while sunset moves from 5:44 pm to 5:52 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Monday, February 7th, 6:34 pm 5 min 20° above W above S

**February 7th will be the only day this week in which the ISS will be viewable. The next opportunity comes February 16th.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon Tuesday, February 8th, 8:50 am Full Moon Wednesday, February 16th, 11:56 am Third Quarter Moon Wednesday, February 23rd, 5:32 pm New Moon Wednesday, March 2nd, 12:34 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Wednesday, February 16th at 11:56 am. February’s full moon is known as the Snow Moon. The Snow Moon comes from the northern hemisphere experiencing the snowiest month of the year. In Eastern Canada, natives called this moon the Snow Blinding Moon. In Eastern Canada, typically snowy, harsh weather would occur with a lot of wind. These conditions made it the hardest hunting month of the year. February’s full moon has been called the Hunger Moon, Bony Moon, and Little Famine Moon. American colonists had their best luck trapping beavers and fox in February because of the thick fur these animals had this time of year. American colonists called this moon the Trapper’s Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On the evening of Monday, February 7th, the moon will be located very close to Uranus. After dusk, you can use binoculars to find Uranus less than two finger-widths to the right of the moon. The moon will then move farther from the planet and be directly above Uranus in the middle of the night.

Monday evening, the moon will rise with Uranus not too far away. (WHSV)

In the early morning hours of Saturday, February 12th, Venus will be at peak illumination at 26%. Venus rises after about 4:30 am in the southeastern sky just a palm’s width to the upper left of Mars.

Saturday morning, Venus will reach peak illumination with Mars nearby to the bottom right. (WHSV)

Starting Sunday, February 13th, Venus and Mars will be located near each other and rise in the southeastern sky around 5am and can be seen together in binoculars. Venus will be 300 times brighter than Mars!

