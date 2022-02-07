Youngkin campaign criticized for Twitter spat with teenager
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign has sparked controversy for lashing out at a high school student on Twitter.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that the campaign revealed the 17-year-old’s name and photo after they shared a news story about a section of the governor’s mansion where slaves once lived.
Youngkin’s campaign tweeted a photo of the student with former Gov. Ralph Northam, noting Northam’s racist yearbook picture that surfaced in 2019.
Team Youngkin removed the tweet late Sunday morning but offered no apology.
A strategist who works for Youngkin suggested Democrats had made Lynne a fair target by previously promoting him on Twitter.
