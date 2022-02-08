Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating commercial burglaries

Surveillance footage captured the suspects.
Surveillance footage captured the suspects.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with two recent burglaries that occurred at the Fishersville Family Pharmacy in Fishersville and the Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy in Stuarts Draft, Virginia.

On February 8, 2022 at approximately 2:41 a.m. and 3:03 a.m., the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center was notified of two different burglar alarms at these locations.

The first notification was the Fishersville Pharmacy and the second was the Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy.

Deputies arrived at both locations, and reportedly discovered that both businesses had been forcibly broken into with unknown items being taken.

The sheriff’s office believes these two incidents are linked, and involve the same suspects. The investigation into these two burglaries is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Investigator Matt Vincent at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers # 800-322-2017.

