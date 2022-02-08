Donate $10 and RHSPCA cats will poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but what about those not feeling very loving? The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has you covered with its Stupid Cupid fundraising event.

When you donate $10, the RHSPCA will write down the name of your ex and throw it in a litterbox for a cat to poop on at the end of the week.

“People can come in to donate or donate online and mark the little tribute to put their ex’s name there. Our staff will write it down and take care of it for you. People have said it’s a little vengeful, it’s a little therapeutic, and it all goes to a great cause,” Tiffany Corbin, the Marketing and Fundraising Manager at the RHSPCA, said.

If you are in the Valentine’s Day spirit, you can also send some love to any shelter pets in the Valentine Hearts fundraiser. Just donate $10 and decorate a valentine, then you can hand-deliver it to any pet of your choosing and drop it in their valentine mailbox.

You do not need an appointment to stop by and participate in the fundraising events in person. You can also donate online. PayPal and Venmo donations are also being accepted.

Corbin said just include a note with the fundraiser title, Stupid Cupid or Valentine Hearts, and either the name of the pet you’d like your valentine to go to, or the name of the ex you would like to get pooped on.

“We have a goal of 100 submissions for both fundraisers, so we’re having a bit of a competition to see which one will be victorious,” Corbin said.

Both fundraisers are happening now through Monday, Feb. 14.

