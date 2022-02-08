Advertisement

East Point Rd. in Rockingham County shut down due to traffic crash

Motorists can expect delays due to this crash. All north and south lanes are closed at this time.
Police Lights from MGN
Police Lights from MGN(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT is reporting a traffic crash on Rt. 602 in Rockingham County, in the vicinity of East Point Rd. and Bethel Church Rd.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with us for the latest updates.

