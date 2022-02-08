Advertisement

EMU winning streak snapped in close loss

The Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball team saw its winning streak come to an end Monday night.
The Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball team saw its winning streak come to an end Monday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball team saw its winning streak come to an end Monday night.

The Royals suffered a two-point loss, 72-70, to Virginia Wesleyan at Yoder Arena. It ended a three-game winning streak for EMU.

Tim Jones led the way for EMU with 23 points, seven assists, and five rebounds while Landon Swingler (14 points) and Aviwe Mahlong (12 points) scored in double figures for the Royals. Tim Fisher scored 22 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for Virginia Wesleyan.

EMU drops to 8-11 overall and 6-6 in ODAC play. The Royals are scheduled to visit Virginia Wesleyan for a 5 p.m. tip-off Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges

Latest News

The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a road loss at Drexel Monday night.
Second half dooms Dukes in loss at Drexel
Curling Club of Virginia
Virginia club offers curling lessons
High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, February 7.
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, February 7
Shaffee Iskander
James Madison esports team joins elite conference