EMU winning streak snapped in close loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball team saw its winning streak come to an end Monday night.

The Royals suffered a two-point loss, 72-70, to Virginia Wesleyan at Yoder Arena. It ended a three-game winning streak for EMU.

Tim Jones led the way for EMU with 23 points, seven assists, and five rebounds while Landon Swingler (14 points) and Aviwe Mahlong (12 points) scored in double figures for the Royals. Tim Fisher scored 22 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for Virginia Wesleyan.

EMU drops to 8-11 overall and 6-6 in ODAC play. The Royals are scheduled to visit Virginia Wesleyan for a 5 p.m. tip-off Wednesday night.

