H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, February 7

High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, February 7.
High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, February 7.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, February 7.

Boys Basketball

Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 46

Spotswood 67, Harrisonburg 38

East Rockingham 65, Strasburg 47

Central 60, Luray 41

Clarke County 78, Page County 64

Wilson Memorial 66, Buffalo Gap 55

Riverheads 64, Mountain View 61

Girls Basketball

Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 60 (OT)

Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 35

Page County 56, Clarke County 44

Madison County 54, Mountain View 48

