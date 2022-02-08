H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Monday, February 7.
Boys Basketball
Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 46
Spotswood 67, Harrisonburg 38
East Rockingham 65, Strasburg 47
Central 60, Luray 41
Clarke County 78, Page County 64
Wilson Memorial 66, Buffalo Gap 55
Riverheads 64, Mountain View 61
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 60 (OT)
Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 35
Page County 56, Clarke County 44
Madison County 54, Mountain View 48
