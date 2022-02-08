Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus Monday that has students and faculty bringing up the conversation about mental health.

JMU canceled all classes Tuesday following the second incident in two weeks. The university says a student died by suicide in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum last week.

“I think our students are worried and they’re scared about themselves and their friends and we’ve just got to do everything in our power to let them know that we love them and care for them and want them to be safe,” said Dr. Tim Miller, JMU Vice President of Student Affairs.

The university’s graduate psychology faculty served as counselors Tuesday to provide some additional resources to students.

“Students are confused they’re not sure what to do, I think everyone wishes they could just solve this problem and figure out what to do it’s just there’s not an easy solution to any of this, it’s hard to understand, everyone wants to understand but you can’t,” said Miller.

JMU’s campus was unusually quiet Tuesday as students reeled from recent events. The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) says in times like this, it’s important that those that need it ask for help.

“Theses tragedies happen because of the stigma of mental health, if people weren’t ashamed or afraid to come out and ask for help or to have ownership of their own mental health, every single person on this planet has mental health,” said Renee Hall, President of NAMI of the Central Shenandoah Valley.

Over the last three years, JMU has made efforts to improve student mental health services like increasing counseling staff and creating a 24-hour crisis hotline, but it still doesn’t have the resources to meet the needs of every student.

“There aren’t enough counselors period, big city, small town, there aren’t enough. There aren’t enough resources for this so we’re trying to figure out how do you convince more people to move here who are counselors, how do you increase this because we’re also having a hard time filing these jobs,” said Miller.

Hall says the most important thing students can do to help those struggling is to be there to listen.

“We don’t have a quick fix or a magic pill, to fix a situation, ownership of our own mental health and seeking help and modeling for those that are in a bad place, that’s the number one thing we can do for them,” she said.

Hall says in the wake of tragic events, it’s important to remember that mental health struggles are not one size fits all.

“It takes time to get through these tragic events and it’s not going to be overnight, and everybody’s process through that is going to be completely different,” she said.

Miller urges any students struggling with their mental health to reach out for help.

“If they’re feeling that despair, that hopelessness there are resources and people, there’s myself, there’s anyone on this campus that will stop but in the aftermath of every single one of these all I see is loss of the people around who wish that person was still here,” he said.

Miller adds that once you’re a JMU student, you are a Duke for life and he wants those struggling to know they are not alone.

“They are forever a part of this community and we need them to understand that care, even if they don’t feel it in that dark moment to reach out and talk to anyone and get that help, we are here to help them, I don’t ever want a student at this school to feel like they have to make that choice,” he said.

Miller says JMU will look into partnering with other community organizations to try to increase its mental health services. The university will hold a memorial ceremony of some sort on Friday. There will be more updates on that later in the week.

For those who need to talk to someone, NAMI of the Central Shenandoah Valley offers zoom meetings with mental health professionals on the first and second Tuesday of every month.

