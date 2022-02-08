Advertisement

Infant care costs in Virginia weighing on wallets

(FILE)
(FILE)(Canva)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It costs a little over $14,000 on average a year for infant care in Virginia, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

That’s close to in-state tuition costs - not including room and other extras - at the University of Virginia.

ReadyKids Charlottesville works with families to set kids up for success. The nonprofit says child care is expensive because group care involves reliable, trained adults, and the highest cost is paying their salary.

“We want people to be well-paid because they’re doing very hard work and we want them to stay in the position, and so, unfortunately, it is really hard to pass on those costs to families because, usually, when they have young children, they’re at the beginning of their earnings, and so it’s a mismatch in our system,” ReadyKids Director of Early Learning Gail Esterman said.

Virginia has expanded eligibility for child care subsidy and if you qualify you can receive government assistance to pay for childcare for up to a year. United Way and Child Care Aware of Virginia also helps families find affordable options.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting
The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
The service will take place at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday, Feb. 9.
JMU Parking impacted by this week’s service for fallen officers
Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday

Latest News

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
Walter Brown on Hidden Springs Farm in Augusta County.
THE JOURNEY 2022: Black Virginia Century Farm owner reflects on keeping land in the family for generations
Surveillance footage captured the suspects.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating commercial burglaries
Surveillance footage of the suspects
Augusta County Commercial Burglaries