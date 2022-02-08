Joint funeral service for fallen officers open to public

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A funeral service for officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, who both died in the line of duty on Bridgewater College campus Feb. 1, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.

WHSV will have live coverage of the event Wednesday. Attendees are encouraged to wear “thin blue line” attire or black and blue in honor of the officers.

Thousands are expected to attend Wednesday’s service, so JMU asks for patience with parking and to look for alternate options.

The City of Harrisonburg is also anticipating heavy traffic in the area.

Heavy traffic congestion should be expected Wednesday morning and into the afternoon in the areas of University Blvd, Reservoir St, E Market St, Port Republic Rd and I-81 as law enforcement and others gather to show respects to Officer Painter and Officer Jefferson. https://t.co/XJaBDLhl1s — Harrisonburg VA (@HarrisonburgVA) February 8, 2022

