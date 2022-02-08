Advertisement

Joint funeral service for fallen officers open to public

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A funeral service for officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, who both died in the line of duty on Bridgewater College campus Feb. 1, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.

WHSV will have live coverage of the event Wednesday. Attendees are encouraged to wear “thin blue line” attire or black and blue in honor of the officers.

Thousands are expected to attend Wednesday’s service, so JMU asks for patience with parking and to look for alternate options.

The City of Harrisonburg is also anticipating heavy traffic in the area.

