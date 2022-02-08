THE JOURNEY 2022: Black Virginia Century Farm owner reflects on keeping land in the family for generations

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In 1896, Charles Brown bought a farm that would stay in his family for three generations. Charles was enslaved in Albemarle County, and after gaining his freedom, he crossed over the mountain to settle in the Middlebrook area of Augusta.

Walter says his father Noah (Charles’ son) made sure each of his children knew the importance of keeping the farm in the family.

“We just wanted to maintain the farm and we did. A lot of farms got split up because parents died, grabbed the dollar and go. We held on to it even as a family,” Walter said.

In 1920, there were close to a million Black farmers in the U.S. 2017 census records show just over 45,500 left. Walter says owning land was about much more than tending to the farm or making a living.

“The first thing they did when they came out of slavery was purchase property because that was the key to being a man,” Walter said.

The family’s determination for a better life went far beyond the fence.

Noah Brown was instrumental in education for Black students in Augusta County. Noah used his own truck to take Black students to school each day. Later he would lay the groundwork to building a high school for Black students in the county.

Walter made history on and off the farm. He went on to become the second Black police officer hired in Staunton. He was also the department’s first Black supervisor.

“Probably several calls that they did not want a Black police officer. Fine, you don’t want a Black police officer, you don’t get any,” Walter recalled. ”That made a difference. By taking that type of attitude, it broke a lot of ice. It could have been, ‘well we will send somebody else,’ and if that had happened it could have been really rough.”

His work with the department would lead to the development of one of the first police academies in the area.

“One thing I have always said, I never want to see other police officers go through what I had to go through,” he explained.

Making history is truly a family affair. Walter’s wife Joan made her own strides, being one of the first Black teachers to integrate Augusta County Public Schools. She was also one of the first Black sports coaches in the district.

“I got along fine with all the teachers and they just took us in,” Joan explained.

More than 125 years later with too many great and great-great-grandchildren to count, Walter says there is no way his grandfather Charles, could have known what was on the other side of Afton Mountain.

“A wise man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children,” Walter said. “He [Charles] left an inheritance. It wasn’t the land. It was the idea that you can succeed in life. Don’t let people get in your way.”

