Local businesses fundraise for fallen officers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When tragedy happens, especially in a small community like Bridgewater, people come together as one to help those affected.

That’s just what many local businesses are doing following Tuesday’s tragedy. Hank’s at the Dayton Market is offering complimentary meals to first responders the entire month of February, as a way to thank them for their service.

“I think it’s important when a tragedy happens in the community,” Sabrina McCoy, brand manager at Hank’s, said. “For small businesses to come together and show support for the folks who put themselves on the line every day.”

However, it’s not just the local mom-and-pop shops that are lending out a hand. Even franchises like Jersey Mike’s are getting involved.

“We’ve gotten some really great responses so far,” Bill Daulton, General Manager of the University Blvd. Jersey Mike’s, said. “From local fire departments, from police departments, the message is getting out there.”

Daulton is fully staffed and ready to go for this event and even has the franchise owner coming out to help out as they are looking forward to a busy night and donating as much as possible.

This fundraiser was important for Daulton and the entire Jersey Mike’s staff as multiple employees attend Bridgewater College.

“When we found out what was happening,” Daulton said. “The first phone call I made was to a couple of employees of ours who are students at Bridgewater, they were on campus, and it was actually one of those students’ ideas to put together some kind of fundraiser.”

The fundraiser will be held on Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 100% of proceeds made at the storefront on University Blvd. will go to the John Painter and J.J. Jefferson Foundation that has been started in the fallen officers’ honor.

