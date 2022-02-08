Advertisement

Virginia club offers curling lessons

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, Italy and Norway will compete for an Olympic gold medal in curling. Meanwhile, a local organization is offering community members the chance to step on the ice.

The Curling Club of Virginia is providing “Learn2Curl” events for new players in the area. James Madison alumni Jim Theado started curling after watching the Olympic Games. Now, he works to help others get involved in the sport.

“If you can push the stone down the ice, you can curl. Right off the bat, you can play and do well. Curling doesn’t have a steep learning curve, but it takes a long time to master the sport,” said Theado.

The club welcomes athletes of all ages and ability levels. According to Theado, the club offers beginner leagues for local athletes while supporting curlers who compete nationally and internationally.

More information on the Curling Club of Virginia, including upcoming events, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges

Latest News

SAW community collecting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors
SAW community collecting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors
Nearly a week since the shooting at Bridgewater College that killed two officers in the line of...
Leaders call for prayer, action during vigil for slain Bridgewater officers
Overnight Forecast 2-7-22
Overnight Forecast 2-7-22
Virginia club offers curling lessons
Virginia club offers curling lessons
James Madison esports team joins elite conference
James Madison esports team joins elite conference