Virginia club offers curling lessons

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, Italy and Norway will compete for an Olympic gold medal in curling. Meanwhile, a local organization is offering community members the chance to step on the ice.

The Curling Club of Virginia is providing “Learn2Curl” events for new players in the area. James Madison alumni Jim Theado started curling after watching the Olympic Games. Now, he works to help others get involved in the sport.

“If you can push the stone down the ice, you can curl. Right off the bat, you can play and do well. Curling doesn’t have a steep learning curve, but it takes a long time to master the sport,” said Theado.

The club welcomes athletes of all ages and ability levels. According to Theado, the club offers beginner leagues for local athletes while supporting curlers who compete nationally and internationally.

More information on the Curling Club of Virginia, including upcoming events, can be found here.

