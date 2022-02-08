New proposed bill would push active shooter situations like Amber alerts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last Tuesday, there were two active shooters on campuses in the U.S., one happening in the Shenandoah Valley. However, a new proposed bill could help the safety and communication between law enforcement and the public during these scary times.

The proposed bill is focused on cutting out the middle man of communication and instead, giving direct communication to law enforcement and the public.

“These alerts need to be, the ones coming from the college, need to be your source of information,” Abbie Parkhurst, a Bridgewater College spokesperson said. “So to have a backup, a federal plan in place, that can help with that and get accurate information out to the people who need it, makes sense to me.”

Bridgewater College had many alert systems already in place before Tuesday’s shooting, like sirens on campus, notices on all social media platforms, and texts that were sent straight to parents and students. Incorrect information still began to swirl around which can cause even more chaos for law enforcement and communicators.

“That’s something that was on my mind a lot that day, for the people who were sheltering in place and who didn’t have any answers, we were their lifeline,” Parkhurst said.

Parkhurst said that they tried to give updates even if there wasn’t any new information, just to make students and staff feel more safe and secure to be receiving some sort of alert.

When misinformation begins to travel in a high-intensity case, such as an active shooter situation, it could be harmful to law enforcement or possibly hinder their ongoing investigation.

“To have someone from law enforcement who’s the direct conduit of that information, it does seem to make sense to me,” she said.

The bill is on pace to be up for a vote in the House during police week, which is May 15 through May 21.

