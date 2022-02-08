Advertisement

Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following vehicle pursuit

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office says on January 29, 2022 at approximately 12:15 a.m., deputies were patrolling the Stanley area when E.C.C. dispatched a call for a possible breaking and entering of vehicles in the Deerfield Estates area.

Deputies were given the possible suspect vehicle description, and intercepted the vehicle near Honeyville Road.

Deputies reportedly identified the vehicle and driver and a pursuit began after the driver allegedly failed to stop for the deputy’s emergency equipment.

The pursuit ended after the suspect vehicle crashed on Stonyman Road in Luray. A short foot pursuit with the suspect ensued, with the suspect apprehended after a short distance.

Page County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jerry Lee Campbell II and charged him with the following offenses:

  • Driving Under the Influence
  • Eluding
  • Drive Suspended
  • Petit Larceny (2 counts)
  • Tampering with a Vehicle (2 counts)

Campbell was held without bond and further court proceedings are pending.

