RACC continues search for person who abandoned dog behind dumpster

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is continuing its search for the person responsible for leaving a dog behind a dumpster at their facility.

Welp, this story just went from bad to worse. 💔 Olympus wasn’t left out front @racc_shelter Sunday morning at 9:30am in...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

RAAC released a video surveillance video - that is heartbreaking to watch - of a person dumping Olympus at their facility around 2:36 Sunday morning - when it was 19 degrees outside.

Olympus can be seen trying to follow the person, but shortly collapses. He was outside for seven hours when he was discovered by RACC staff at 9:30 that morning.

Volunteers say he couldn’t stand, was freezing cold, skin, and bones, and had dirt pouring out of his mouth.

The director was able to take the dog to Virginia Veterinary Centers and used her heated seats and heat in her car to keep him alive long enough to reach the hospital.

RACC: Dog left behind dumpster in freezing temperatures
Once he arrived at the hospital, the dog’s temperature was too low to read and his blood pressure wasn’t strong enough to place an IV.

The dog was taken to Virginia Veterinary Centers for treatment
RACC says Olympus is doing better and more test results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

