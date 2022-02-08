SAW community collecting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community groups in Augusta County are collecting Valentine’s Day cards to give to senior residents of the 18 long term care facilities across the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area.

The Facebook group ‘Love a Granny’ and VFW post 7814 have partnered for the second year in a row to work with schools, churches, and the community at large to hold the card drive for the second year in a row.

“Last year the response from the community was really amazing, we got over 2,000 cards so every senior in these facilities got several,” said Melissa Patrick, one of the organizers from VFW post 7814.

The goal is to collect over 1,000 cards so that every resident can receive at least one.

“It’s very meaningful for the seniors when they get these cards, we have many seniors within our care facilities that no longer have family support groups supporting them and so to receive cards from throughout the community is really very special and exciting for them,” said Patrick.

Patrick says around 700 cards have been collected, the final collection will be on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 9.

“It’s really exciting to see how this community comes together to support each other whether it’s this project or almost any other crisis or project or what have you, the people in this area are so supportive and I have complete confidence that within the next two days we will get enough cards to meet our goal,” said Patrick.

Card drop off locations are listed below:

Beverly Cigar Store in Staunton

The Book Dragon in Staunton

No New Books in Staunton

DAP’S Ice Cream in Stuarts Draft

Chick-Fil-A in Waynesboro

Wild and Free Spa in Waynesboro

Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro

Kline May Realty in Waynesboro

Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro

