Second half dooms Dukes in loss at Drexel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a road loss at Drexel Monday night.

The Dukes fell to the Dragons, 72-66, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to wrap up a three-game road swing that included a win at Northeastern and loss at Hofstra.

James Madison led by 12 at halftime before Drexel outscored the Dukes, 56-38, in the second half. Vado Morse scored a team-high 17 points for JMU while Terrence Edwards added 14 points and six rebounds. Cam Wynter scored a game-high 27 points for Drexel while Amari Williams registered a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

JMU drops to 13-9 overall and 4-7 in CAA play. The Dukes are scheduled to host Elon for a 7 p.m. tip-off Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.