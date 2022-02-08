Advertisement

Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting

Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot(Blacksburg Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

correction: Jalen Pierce was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Mykal Pierce, 28 of Roanoke, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for his alleged involvement with the fatal shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg Friday night.

According to Blacksburg Police, Pierce was taken in front of the Roanoke City Magistrate and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Roanoke City Police, the ATF and other agencies aided Blacksburg Police in bringing the charge against Pierce

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting
The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
The service will take place at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday, Feb. 9.
JMU Parking impacted by this week’s service for fallen officers
Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday

Latest News

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
Joint funeral service for fallen officers open to public
VADOC working to fill vacancies across facilities
Campbell was held without bond and further court proceedings are pending.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following vehicle pursuit
Dayside Weather Forecast 2/8/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 2/8/2022
birthdays and anniversaries 2/8/2022
birthdays and anniversaries 2/8/2022