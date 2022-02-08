Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting

correction: Jalen Pierce was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Mykal Pierce, 28 of Roanoke, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for his alleged involvement with the fatal shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg Friday night.

According to Blacksburg Police, Pierce was taken in front of the Roanoke City Magistrate and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Roanoke City Police, the ATF and other agencies aided Blacksburg Police in bringing the charge against Pierce

