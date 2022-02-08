Two new apartment communities proposed in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several large housing developments could soon be coming to Harrisonburg as the city’s planning commission will hear proposals for two new apartment complexes on Wednesday night.

One of the proposals is from Charlottesville-based developer Bluestone Lan LLC which is looking to build a nine-building, 156-unit complex along Franklin Street called ‘The Edge’.

The developer is seeking to build on an undeveloped parcel that would include extending Franklin Street out to intersect with East Market Street. The apartment buildings would all be three stories or less and would be intended for family housing, the proposal also includes a pool and amenities building.

Also on the agenda at Wednesday’s meeting is a controversial development on Lucy Drive that has neighboring homeowners up in arms.

“We just wanna keep the rural feel and keep Harrisonburg in a certain way that it been designed to be developed and that’s why we have zoning ordinances,” said Rick Nagel, a resident of the neighboring Vista Terrace townhome community.

The proposed development from Ohio-based Woda Cooper Companies called ‘Simms Pointe’ would include 80 apartments intended to be affordable housing targeted at working families.

The project would require a rezoning of the property from R-3 medium density to R-5 high density.

“We’re concerned about the overflow parking that there won’t be enough parking, congestion of the traffic, there’s no real walkability down there, there are no sidewalks,” said Leslie Falconi, a resident of the nearby Bluestone Hills subdivision.

The packet for Wednesday’s meeting includes over 160 pages of emails from residents expressing their opposition to the Lucy Drive development.

“Anything that’s allowable under the R-3, we’re fine with that, it could even be an affordable housing townhome project and of course as long as it’s well built and well managed then that’s allowed under the R-3 but that’s not high density,” said Falconi.

Residents are also very concerned about the level congestion the development would bring to Lucy Drive.

“It’s actually very hard right now sometimes to take a right or left onto Evelyn Byrd Avenue from Lucy, and if this project were approved that means there could possibly be 300 or 400 additional people living down there and that’s that many more cars on the small side street of Lucy,” said Falconi.

The developer could not be reached for comment on Monday.

You can find the full agenda for Wednesday’s planning commission meeting here.

Also worth noting the Harrisonburg City Council will decide whether or not to grant final approval of a 274-unit apartment complex near the Harrisonburg Regal Cinema at its meeting on Tuesday night. That proposal was recommended for approval by the planning commission last month.

