Advertisement

UVA researchers working on Animating Alzheimer’s, a film debuting this spring

The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are producing a film on Alzheimer’s disease.

They’ve partnered up with Wendy Cooper, a business owner who cares for her mother that is fighting the disease.

“I just felt so compelled that this was something I wanted to do, especially what’s very exciting about it is my mom got to be a part of this and she’s the reason why I do what I do,” Cooper said.

The film, Animating Alzheimer’s, aims to educate more people on what the disease is and how it functions in the brain and body.

“We have to have a human perspective, we really need to have the caregiver’s voice included so that you see not only what happens in the brain biologically but what is happening with the progression of the disease in a caregiver’s life,” Doctor Ishan Williams, a researcher working on the project said.

The film is set to debut sometime in the spring at the Colonnade Club.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Campbell was held without bond and further court proceedings are pending.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following vehicle pursuit
Surveillance footage captured the suspects.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating commercial burglaries

Latest News

Bridgewater men fall to Washington & Lee in first game since deadly shooting
Bridgewater men fall to Washington & Lee in first game since deadly shooting
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
Donate $10 and RHSPCA cats will poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day
Donate $10 and RHSPCA cats will poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day
Overnight Forecast 2-8-22
Overnight Forecast 2-8-22
Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.
Waynesboro teachers on track to get average 6.5% raise