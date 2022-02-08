VADOC working to fill vacancies across facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) -Like many agencies and companies throughout the country struggling with staffing, the number of people applying for open positions at Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facilities is not keeping up with the number of vacancies.

“We had lots of folks when COVID hit to make a decision that they wanted to do things differently. Or they had childcare issues and needed to be at home with their children,” Lucinda Childs-White said.

Childs-White is the director of Human Resources for the DOC.

“I will tell you, I have noticed a trend over the last three years that we have not been able to get a significant number of viable applicants even applying for our positions,” Childs-White said.

Positions open up for a number of reasons, including retirement, termination, resignation or even transfers. DOC leaders say with an agency of this size, the churn for “normal” causes can be significant.

Due to safety reasons, the DOC does not release specific numbers for a specific prison. Across all state facilities in 2019 there were 2,470 separations, in 2020 there were 2,570 and by the end of November 2021 there were 2,528 separations.

“We are currently conducting multiple recruitment and referral programs, including bonuses for referring staff and sign-on bonuses for critical positions. We are also involved in significant advertising and participation in other recruitment initiatives, including numerous local and regional job fairs. Additionally, we have been working closely with the Governor’s Office, the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, and the General Assembly to address this issue,” a DOC spokesperson said in a statement.

DOC leaders say even with sign-on bonuses up to $10,000, hiring has been difficult. They also have to compete with other job opportunities in prison localities.

“I know that for Augusta [County] specifically, I believe they have a Target warehouse. The company that leads the Little Debbie (McKee foods) their salaries for production technicians is, in some cases, higher than our entry-level for our correctional officers,” Child-White said.

The largest vacancy of all separations are corrections officers, forcing leadership to get creative with hiring practices.

“We have done things that years ago this agency would have never thought of, television advertisements, radio ads, putting stuff on billboards,” Childs-White said.

With the thousands of people in custody, leaders say they have had to adjust schedules with the staff they do have.

“We have had to be innovative with how we handle inmate movement, transportation, and all those things,” Childs-White said. “Training other staff to fill in the void, giving them a little increase in pay for doing that. It’s a challenge.”

Childs-White said DOC open positions are currently around 1,789.

“We are doing the best we can with what we’ve got, while keeping an eye on safety and ensuring that the inmates remain within the walls and confines they are supposed to be while also ensuring the staff is safe,” she said.

