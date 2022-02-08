Advertisement

Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University Police Department requested help from Virginia State Police to conduct a death investigation.

At approximately 4:31 p.m. Monday, Feb 7, a male subject was found deceased in the 250 block of E. Grace Street in Harrisonburg.

Virginia State Police tell WHSV the remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, examination, and positive identification. At this stage of the investigation, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The investigation remains ongoing.

