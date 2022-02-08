Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University Police Department requested help from Virginia State Police to conduct a death investigation.

At approximately 4:31 p.m. Monday, Feb 7, a male subject was found deceased in the 250 block of E. Grace Street in Harrisonburg.

Virginia State Police tell WHSV the remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, examination, and positive identification. At this stage of the investigation, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The investigation remains ongoing.

