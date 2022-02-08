Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for at-home COVID-19 test illegally imported into the United States

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or...
According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall of the Standard Q COVID-19 AG Home Test due to confirmed reports it was imported into the United States illegally.

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.

SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing the recall of its product out of an abundance of caution, though there is no known distribution of these tests directly to consumers.

Anyone who may potentially have one of these tests is encouraged to throw it away and use an FDA authorized test instead.

SD Biosensor has launched an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported into the United States.

The company is also taking measures to prevent further attempts at illegal importation of unauthorized tests.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting
The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
The service will take place at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday, Feb. 9.
JMU Parking impacted by this week’s service for fallen officers
Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday

Latest News

Campbell was held without bond and further court proceedings are pending.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following vehicle pursuit
The EPA is considering updating biofuel blending requirements included in the renewable fuel...
Explainer: Clashing concerns over biofuel blending
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
After more than 1,000 years, an English pub is closing its doors.
English pub closing after more than 1,000 years