Advertisement

WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WHSV will have live coverage of the service.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A funeral service for officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, who both died in the line of duty on Bridgewater College campus, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.

WHSV will have live coverage of the event Wednesday starting at 10:45 a.m. Here’s how to watch:

Over the air: WHSV-TV 3

On Roku/Fire Stick/Apple TV: Go to the WHSV app on your device and go to Live Newscasts

On the website: Livestream section

On Facebook: WHSV-TV 3 Facebook page

The WHSV Team is already on site.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Campbell was held without bond and further court proceedings are pending.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast Feb 9
Morning Weather Forecast Feb 9
Bridgewater men fall to Washington & Lee in first game since deadly shooting
Bridgewater men fall to Washington & Lee in first game since deadly shooting
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
Donate $10 and RHSPCA cats will poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day
Donate $10 and RHSPCA cats will poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day
Overnight Forecast 2-8-22
Overnight Forecast 2-8-22