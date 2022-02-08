WVU suspends fraternity over hazing allegations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing incident.

The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Delta Chi from all recruitment activities, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.

Letters sent from the Office of Student Conduct to the chapter president and advisor outlined specific allegations, which did not include alcohol or controlled substances.

The interim suspension will stay in affect as the investigation and review process proceed. The allegations may also be reviewed for criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct.

