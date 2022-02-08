Advertisement

WVU suspends fraternity over hazing allegations

West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing...
West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing incident.(wsaz.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing incident.

The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Delta Chi from all recruitment activities, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.

Letters sent from the Office of Student Conduct to the chapter president and advisor outlined specific allegations, which did not include alcohol or controlled substances.

The interim suspension will stay in affect as the investigation and review process proceed. The allegations may also be reviewed for criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct.

To see the current status of fraternity and sorority chapters at WVU here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting
The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them...
Family of missing Waynesboro teen searching for answers
The service will take place at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday, Feb. 9.
JMU Parking impacted by this week’s service for fallen officers
Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday

Latest News

Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
FILE
ACPS still feeling the impact from the bus driver shortage
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
Walter Brown on Hidden Springs Farm in Augusta County.
THE JOURNEY 2022: Black Virginia Century Farm owner reflects on keeping land in the family for generations
(FILE)
Infant care costs in Virginia weighing on wallets