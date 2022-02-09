Advertisement

Bridgewater men’s basketball falls to Washington & Lee

Pre-game ceremony at Bridgewater College
Pre-game ceremony at Bridgewater College(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Eagles fell to the Generals 84-66.

Tuesday evening marked the first time Bridgewater College hosted an athletic event since a deadly shooting on campus. Both teams warmed up in “B-Strong” t-shirts, and the Eagles held a pre-game ceremony to honor fallen officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson.

The Eagles fall to 8-11 and 4-7 in conference play. Freshman Shod Smith led the Eagles with 17 points while teammate Andy Pack added sixteen. Sophomore Alec Topper led the team with eight rebounds while Aaron Oates pulled down seven boards.

Bridgewater is back in action on Thursday as they face Randolph-Macon at Nininger Hall.

