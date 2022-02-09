Advertisement

Chesterfield pup to be featured in Puppy Bowl

Izzy, who is deaf, will represent Team Fluff during the mock football game.
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield pup is going to be featured on Sunday’s most popular game for our four-legged friends: The Puppy Bowl.

Izzy, who is deaf, will represent Team Fluff during the mock football game.

The American Pit Bull Terrier/American Staffordshire Terrier was recently adopted by a Chesterfield family.

The Puppy Bowl was filmed last year before she was adopted, so she will be going by her old name, Bunny.

You can catch the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet and Discovery+ at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13.

