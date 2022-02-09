Advertisement

Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout

Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they were forced to attend during school hours.
Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they were forced to attend during school hours.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of students at Huntington High School staged a walkout Wednesday after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Wednesday, students walked out of the high school carrying signs reading, ‘separation of church and state’.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event organized by the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter was supposed to be voluntary.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’

