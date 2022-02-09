Comfortable temperatures but a stronger cold front Saturday

WEDNESDAY: Another nice day with sunshine for most of the day, more clouds building in by late afternoon. A very pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 50s, around 60 for Petersburg/Moorefield! Staying breezy at times again ahead of a cold front that crosses Wednesday night.

After sunset more clouds start to build in as the cold front gets closer. Temperatures dropping into the 40s, a pleasant evening. A few rain and snow showers for the Alleghenies, turning to snow showers for the Alleghenies. The rest of the area, most will stay dry but there will be a few isolated rain showers, a few wet flakes can mix in after 10 pm and more likely after midnight. Behind the cold front overnight the wind will start to increase, turning breezy into Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with the breeze, temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures remaining pleasant but cool with the breeze. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Staying clear for the overnight and turning very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Another day of sunshine and turning very pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Keeping some clouds overnight and cool but not nearly as cold as earlier in the week. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day with plenty of clouds and temperatures rising to the 40s. A cold front will cross the area later today. The slower it is to move in, the warmer our temperatures will be. If the front doesn’t cross until mid to late afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, with a few spots reaching 60 east of 81. (Since the cooler air moves in west to east.) If the cold front crosses earlier in the day, closer to noon then highs will be earlier than usual, and in the low to mid 50s.

Right now we are forecasting low to mid 50s for highs Saturday. A few spotty rain showers in the afternoon but no washout.

This cold front also needs to be watched closely. If it interacts with low pressure to the south, this could lead to some snow showers Saturday night and Sunday. If it remains separate from the low to the south, this will only lead to some snow showers for the Alleghenies and dry elsewhere. Stay tuned. At this point some snow is possible but a major storm not likely.

This cold front will usher in much cooler air, so lows Saturday night in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Much colder getting into Sunday. A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s, and not rising much for the day. Again watching the potential for some snow showers Sunday. Cloudy and chilly with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. A very cold night with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s and a few clouds. More sunshine for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures in the lows 20s and partly cloudy. Partly cloudy skies into the afternoon and cold with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

