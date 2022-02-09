Heavy traffic expected due to fallen officer funeral on Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The funeral service for fallen Bridgewater College Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson will be held at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.

There are expected to be thousands of people in attendance, so the city of Harrisonburg is preparing for the influx of traffic.

The Harrisonburg Police Department will be out in full force directing traffic, and there may be some temporary road closures when the funeral procession arrives and leaves.

“Areas of University Boulevard, Reservoir Street, East Market Street, and Port Republic Road are likely to be very congested along with Interstate 81 so we just ask people to be mindful of that. If you can avoid the area please do and be mindful of police direction,” Mike Parks, Director of Communications for the city, said.

The city reminds residents to be aware of possible delays and urges patience on the roads.

“Abide by officers directions they are gonna be trying to move traffic as quickly as possible but know that it is going to take some time. We’re going to have visitors from across the country in Harrisonburg tomorrow and likely a very large crowd so please be patient, follow officer’s direction, provide extra time to get where you’re going,” Parks said.

The city may update its traffic plan throughout the day and will post updates on its social media accounts.

WHSV will broadcast the service on-air and on WHSV.com with coverage beginning around 10:45 a.m.

