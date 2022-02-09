HPD investigates pharmacy break-in

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says on February 8, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., two unknown offenders broke into the Harrisonburg Community Health Center pharmacy located at 1380 Little Sorrell Drive.

Two male offenders arrived on location in a red two-door Honda Civic and used pry bars to break into the business.

Each suspect was wearing dark colored clothing, masks, hoodies and gloves. The suspects reportedly stole several types of medications prior to fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe this incident is believed to be related to pharmacy break-in’s that have occurred in surrounding jurisdictions. Detectives from those agencies have been in contact with HPD detectives and will continue working with each other to pursue leads.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Miller at 540-437-4404 or email him at greg.miller@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

