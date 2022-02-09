Advertisement

Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Campbell was held without bond and further court proceedings are pending.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following vehicle pursuit

Latest News

FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging."
COVID: Hospitalizations drop, mask debate heats up
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use
HEART MONTH 2022: Understanding SCAD (spontaneous coronary artery dissection)