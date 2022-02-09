Loved ones honor fallen officers from Bridgewater College

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People from all over gathered Wednesday to honor the lives of Bridgewater College officers John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson.

“Jefferson and Painter have been, and will, continue to be a blessing to their families an friends... because of the lives they lived, the service they provided, and the sacrifice they made,” said Bridgewater College Chaplain Rev. Dr. Robbie Miller.

Colleagues, family members and friends spoke at the service and shared stories about the two officers. Jefferson and Painter were dedicated to their job of serving and protecting Bridgewater College. The two men also lived vibrant lives beyond the campus.

According to loved ones, Jefferson was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and made an effort to share his passions through food.

“J.J. loved to grill... he loved food. Grilling some good chicken was one of the ways he served others... a memory that will endure,” said Crosslink Community Church Pastor Michael Miller.

Andy Campbell described Painter as a great friend who was devoted to protecting his country.

“John Painter had no fear. John loved his job, he loved his friends, he loved his family... He never woke up a day in his life without a smile on his face,” added Campbell.

Loved ones said they will always remember Jefferson and Painter as a “dynamic duo” with big smiles, who died for the campus and community that they loved to serve.

