Advertisement

Madison Co. vineyard using glass water bottles in tasting room

DuCard Vineyards is getting rid of plastic water bottles in favor of reusable glass ones.
DuCard Vineyards is getting rid of plastic water bottles in favor of reusable glass ones.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Madison County vineyard was founded with the goal to be as environmentally sustainable as possible. Now, it has almost eliminated all plastic from its tasting room.

Plastic water bottles are a thing of the past at DuCard Vineyards, instead reusable glass bottles are there to stay.

“When I was a kid in Chicago, the milkman came with bottles every week and left them outside in a little cooler, and you had your milk and you put the empties in there,” owner Scott Elliff said.

You can grab a bottle and once you’re done, put it back to be cleaned, stacked, and returned to Virginia Artesian Water.

“It always really bothered us to give our guests plastic water bottles and have them even though we single-stream recycle. It just was a lot of waste,” Director of Marketing and Customer Experience Beth Wilson said. “We pay a small deposit and then after we collect enough, we give them back and clean them and refill them. Then, we start all over again.”

This is all a part of DuCard’s mission to preserve the environment around them.

“When I started the place 20 years ago, I swore that I was going to do it as environmentally responsibly as I could. We’re out in a beautiful place at the edge of Shenandoah National Park, and you know our business and vineyard is all about nature” Elliff said.

The vineyard uses solar energy, compostable utensils, and even lightweight glass bottles for its wine.

“I’m not saying that we’re eliminating the plastic water bottle problem of 40 trillion bottles, or whatever it is, but at least we’re doing what we can in our little scope and so forth and and proud of what we’re able to do,” Elliff said.

If you happen to walk out with your glass bottle, DuCard vineyard just asks that you recycle it at home.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Surveillance footage captured the suspects.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating commercial burglaries

Latest News

Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Bridgewater College students honor fallen officers
Bridgewater College students honor fallen officers
Local businesses fundraise for fallen officers
Local businesses fundraise for fallen officers
Students say the officers were always around showing their support for students and helped make...
Bridgewater College students honor fallen officers
Funeral service for Officers J.J. Jefferson & John Painter.
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter