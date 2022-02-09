Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Adam Hatter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Adam Hatter is an outstanding senior at Eastern Mennonite High School.

He is a leader on the basketball and golf teams. On the basketball court, Hatter has helped the Flames reach two State Championship finals. On the golf course, his team will be looking to capture a VIC and VISAA Championship this spring.

As a 5′9″ point guard, Hatter serves as the leader on the floor.

“I’ve always been one of the smaller guys out there. I have to fight through that everyday. You don’t always need to score points to look good,” said Hatter.

According to boys’ basketball head coach Eli Crawford, Hatter is an integral member of the team on and off the court.

“He’s a leader on the court and in the classroom, especially with the younger guys on the team. It has been tremendous to watch him grow,” said Crawford.

With a 4.0 GPA, Hatter is exploring opportunities to continue his academic and athletic careers at the college level. He interns at Gaines Group Architects, where he is exploring his passion for design.

“It’s interesting to see how buildings are designed. I am currently creating my own three-bedroom, two-bathroom house. It’s cool to look at things from all angles, like I do on the basketball court,” said Hatter.

Hatter brings the same passion and consistent work ethic to the classroom.

“He’s an incredibly hard working student. He rises to the challenge every time, with a happy heart,” said social studies chair Shannon Roth.

The local community will continue to follow Hatter as he excels on and off the court during his final year at Eastern Mennonite High School.

